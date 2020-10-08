Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $275,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,389,000 after buying an additional 17,583,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,459,000 after buying an additional 661,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after buying an additional 7,299,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after buying an additional 3,285,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,812,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,240,000 after buying an additional 1,024,228 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.