Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,384 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $154.77 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $156.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

