Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Raised to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.77, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $354,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

