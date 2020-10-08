Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $5.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.51.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.43.

NYSE GS opened at $203.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $192.80. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

