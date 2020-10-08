QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 6,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, zinc, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine, which consists of 22 mining claims totaling 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (QMC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.