Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $228,754.10 and $3,689.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055834 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.