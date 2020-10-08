Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 5.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qurate Retail traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.22. 4,610,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,417,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

