Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

NYSE:RDN opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $364.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,350,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,479 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,674,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,653 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,415,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 748,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Radian Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 455,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Radian Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 429,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

