Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RPD. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $64.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rapid7 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

