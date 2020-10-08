Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $446.88.

MKTX stock opened at $510.23 on Monday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.15 and its 200 day moving average is $470.49.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MarketAxess by 10.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

