Raymond James Upgrades Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) to “Outperform”

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

LSI stock opened at $114.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.09.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Life Storage by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

