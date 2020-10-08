Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of RTX opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.