Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Snowflake (SNOW)

10/8/2020 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

SNOW stock opened at $246.00 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.55 and a 1 year high of $319.00.

In other Snowflake news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

