Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Renasant presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of RNST opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renasant will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renasant by 251.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 187,873 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 17.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 153,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,670,000 after buying an additional 134,704 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter worth about $2,627,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

