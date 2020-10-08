ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ReneSola in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

ReneSola stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 million, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.67. ReneSola has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.64.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

