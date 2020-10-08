Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $70.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

REGI has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

REGI opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $545.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

