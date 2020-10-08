Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Cut by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,072 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $92.92 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

