Research Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries NV’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

