Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) PT Raised to $3.50

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Resonant has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

