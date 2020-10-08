Reviewing Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) & AAP (NASDAQ:AAPJ)

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) and AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and AAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -22.76% -34.82% -8.19% AAP N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Infinera has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AAP has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Infinera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of AAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinera and AAP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $1.30 billion 0.93 -$386.62 million ($0.83) -7.77 AAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Infinera and AAP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 3 4 7 1 2.40 AAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera currently has a consensus target price of $8.08, indicating a potential upside of 25.22%. Given Infinera’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Infinera is more favorable than AAP.

Summary

Infinera beats AAP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications. It also provides Infinera hiT 7300, mTera Series, 7100 Series, 7090 Family, and 8600 Series; Infinera XTM Series packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera Groove G30; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family designed to meet the varying needs of ICPs, communication service providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides transcend software suite; Infinera CNOS, a hardware-independent network operating system; and a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

AAP Company Profile

AAP, Inc. provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches. It serves communication, medical, fire, rescue, race car transporter, recreational vehicle, trucking, and luxury motor coach and special purpose vehicle industries. The company offers its products under the AAP Inc., Dometic, and Vitrifrigo America brands. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc. and changed its name to AAP, Inc. in September 2011. AAP, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Milford, Virginia.

