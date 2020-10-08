Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells $69,520.00 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $69,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barbara Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Barbara Weber sold 7,196 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $260,279.32.

On Thursday, August 13th, Barbara Weber sold 333 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $9,324.00.

RVMD stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $11,242,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.