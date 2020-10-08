Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,294.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $47.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

