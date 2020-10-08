RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director Sells $1,327,393.68 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $1,327,393.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Neil Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96.

On Wednesday, August 12th, R Neil Williams sold 3,365 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.77, for a total transaction of $948,156.05.

NYSE RNG opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.42 and a 200 day moving average of $261.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 11.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth $241,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

