RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.34. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $21.55.

