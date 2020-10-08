Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Stock Price Up 45.5%

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s stock price rose 45.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 218,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 59,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

About Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

