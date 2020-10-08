Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RUSHB. BidaskClub raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

RUSHB opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 14,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

