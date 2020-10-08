S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SANT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of S&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.10 ($35.41).

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €18.27 ($21.49) on Tuesday. S&T has a 52 week low of €13.20 ($15.53) and a 52 week high of €26.18 ($30.80). The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is €22.24 and its 200 day moving average is €21.81.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

