SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $64.12. 1,465,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 934,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

