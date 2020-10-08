Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.15

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 36017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

SAIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Sailpoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $151,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,159.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,164,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,222,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,311,000 after buying an additional 1,627,648 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2,667.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 697,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 672,775 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,743,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,146,000 after buying an additional 549,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,048,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 255,710 shares in the last quarter.

About Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

