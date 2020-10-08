Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

