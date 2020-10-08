Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Barclays set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.43 ($121.68).

EPA:SU opened at €107.75 ($126.76) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.76. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

