Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $51.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cross Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,616,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 218,082 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,863,000 after purchasing an additional 105,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after purchasing an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.