Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSE SEE opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

