SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPNE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 58.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 291,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.