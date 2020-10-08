SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

