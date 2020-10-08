SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CSFB

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was upgraded by CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,444.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 267.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

