SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of SEIC opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

