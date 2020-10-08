Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $223,400.00.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Friday, July 10th, Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $320,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $55.82 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.81 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. Semtech’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Semtech from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.