Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems. Its Advanced Therapies segment produces integrated products, solutions, and services for therapy departments of healthcare providers.

