Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Group

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vertical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $71.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion during the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

