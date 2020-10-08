Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) (CVE:SIE) traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 202,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 484,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources Inc. (SIE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.