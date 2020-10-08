Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $414.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 346,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

