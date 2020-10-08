Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $131.45 Average PT from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $86.05 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.