Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 1,002,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,727,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 748.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 607,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 536,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 405,193 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth $3,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 296,286 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

