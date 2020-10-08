Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €72.00 ($84.71) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

Siltronic stock opened at €80.54 ($94.75) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.33.

Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

