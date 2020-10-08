SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 711,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 994,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

SILV has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $177,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 27.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 344,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

