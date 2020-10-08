SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on SiTime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -134.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. SiTime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $115,855.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $115,721.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,848.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiTime (SITM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.