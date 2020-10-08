SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of SMA Solar Technology stock opened at €42.60 ($50.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.77. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 12-month high of €42.74 ($50.28).

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

