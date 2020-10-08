Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SND. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Shares of Smart Sand stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,154 shares during the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

