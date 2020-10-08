SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMTC Corp. is a leading provider of advanced electronics manufacturing services to electronics industry original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company services its customers through manufacturing and technology centers strategically located in key technology corridors in the United States, Canada, Europe and a cost-effective region of Mexico. The company’s full range of value- added services include product design, procurement, prototyping, assembly, final system build, comprehensive supply chain management, global distribution and after-sales support. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded SMTC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

SMTX opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. SMTC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.33.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMTC by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMTC by 40.2% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 105,088 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SMTC by 872.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 436,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SMTC by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

